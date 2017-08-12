Drug suspect killed in buy bust

A suspected drug pusher was killed in a shootout with the agents of Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, on Friday evening.

The suspect was identified as Ronnie Abellanosa.

The PDEA-7 operatives said Abellanosa tried to draw his gun when he sensed that he was transacting with an agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that Abellanosa was considered by the agency a street-level drug peddler.

“Nag-operate na ang pulis before but nakaikyas siya kay lisud sudlon ang lugar,” Albiar said.

(The police already conducted an operation against him before, but he was able to evade arrest since the area was difficult to enter.)

Recovered from his possession were three packs of suspected shabu weighing 25 grams with an estimated value of P125,400 and a loaded .357 Smith and Wesson revolver.

The drug bust stemmed from the reports of barangay officials that Abellanosa allegedly sold illegal drugs to students, call center agents and motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) drivers in the area.