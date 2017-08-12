It’s generally fair weather in Cebu, says Pagasa

IT’S a fair weather for Cebu in the next three days.

Joey Figuracion, weather specialist from Philippines Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, said except for some thunderstorm activities, Cebu will have sunny weather until Tuesday.

“In the morning and afternoon, it will be sunny or cloudy while in the evening we can sometimes experience light rains,” he told Cebu Daily News on Saturday.

So far, no other major weather system affects Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas.

Figuracion said that it is the thunderstorm activities that have caused rains in Cebu recently.

Aside from rains, thunderstorm activities also composed of lightning, thunder, waterspouts or whirlwinds.

If thunder or lightning is experienced, those who are outdoor are advised to stay near buildings or houses.

Everything that is “pointed” is at risk in lightning events. It is also not advisable to stay under trees.

The public is also advised to avoid bodies of water, like rivers, pools and the sea as these are considered to be “conductors” of electricity.

Those staying indoor are also advised not to touch metals and gadgets.

According to Pagasa Mactan , two to four tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in August.

So far, however, no tropical cyclone has entered the country this month.

The normal average rainfall for August in Cebu is 148.2 millimeters of rain. As of yesterday, Pagasa Mactan recorded 57.8 millimeters of rain in Cebu.