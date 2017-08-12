Mambaling rerouting plan working, says CCTO chief

THE rerouting plan for the first phase of the Mambaling underpass project is working.

Francisco Ouano, Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) operations chief, said this yesterday after he observed an easing of the traffic in the area after rerouting of vehicles in the area was implemented.

“Nakita g’yud nato karon nigaan g’yud ang trapiko compare sa kadtong first days maski kadtong wala pa ta nisira sa Mambaling kay kahibaw na ta dihang dapita traffic g’yud,” Ouano said.

(As what we’ve notice today, the traffic along Mambaling was lighter compared to the first days the plan was implemented and even when it was not yet closed because this area is really a traffic-prone area.)

“So far so good na ang dagan sa trapiko sa area (Our traffic in the area, is so far so good),” Ouano said of the lighter weekend traffic passing through the area.

Last August 7, the construction of the P683-million underpass project along N. Bacalso Ave. in Cebu City begun after more than two months of delay.

Jonathan Bulay said there was traffic in Mambaling area yesterday but not as heavy during weekdays.

Bulay, a mechanical engineer of a mining company in Toledo City, travels from Cebu City to Toledo City everyday.

“Makalangay g’yud siya ig-abot nimo dapit sa site kay one way na. Parehas ra man siya sa kadtong wala na sirad-e.,” Bulay said.

(It will really delay you when you reach the site because the road is one way. This is however similar to the traffic when there road was not closed).

Ouano said that the rerouting plan where they do not allow buses, mini buses and trucks to ply the Mambaling area was a great help in decongesting the traffic.

As the underpass project begins, buses, minibuses and trailer trucks with six or more wheels will have to pass through South Road Properties (SRP) in order to avoid the project site.

While public utility jeepneys (PUJs) were diverted to roads such as Cabreros St., Tagunol St., Ganciang St., Ma. Gochan St., Caimito St., and Katipunan St. among others.

Ouano urged the public to avoid the Mambaling area if they do not have any purpose in going there.