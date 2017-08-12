Melde Montañez: Actor by chance

There are those who made a fortune in front of the camera, then tried doing work behind the scenes. And then there are those who made a name for themselves behind the camera but eventually found acting and approached it from a different perspective.

Melde “Joe” Montañez was comfortable working on the technical side of filmmaking, a hobby-turned-profession. He’d get his hands on promo ads, corporate videos, and a number of short films.

Little did he know that he would one day be actingin one.

Taking on the role of Jay as Jaclyn Jose’s youngest child in the film “Patay na si Hesus,” Joe didn’t expect that he’d be offered the role but took it anyway and gained a new outlook on the people working behind the camera of an independent film.

Seeing a team doing arduous work off-cam made him appreciate technical jobs, and the perennial challenge of getting more independent films out there.

“Patay na si Hesus” won the Audience Award and Gender Sensitivity Award at the QCinema International Film Festival in Manila in 2016. The film is produced by Bianca Balbuena and Moira Lang, and directed by Victor Villanueva.

It’s a comedy-drama about a single mother who learns about the death of her estranged husband and drags her children on a road

trip from Cebu to Dumaguete to pay their last respects to

the father they’ve never met.

It will be shown nationwide, along with 11 other indie films, from Aug. 16 to 22 as part of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

Joe admits that Jay—an engineering graduate living a bum’s life—isn’t far from what he was back in college, when he traded afternoon sit-down classes anytime for movie

escapades at the mall.

A seemingly flippant demeanor that paid off now that he has made a profession as cinematographer and project manager; not to leave out as an actor, too.

How did you get to be one of the cast members of “Patay na si Hesus?”

Out of nowhere, nikalit lang og tawag si Victor (Villanueva, director) nako. It was a Saturday afternoon. Nagbisikleta-bisikleta ra gud. (laughs) Nikalit sya’g panawag, “Jo, tunga ugma naa ko’y ipa-audition.” “Unsa man na, Vic?” “Basta tunga lang ugma.” Matod pa niya, “Nitunga pud ang buang.” (laughs) Nitunga ra pud ko knowing nga mag-shoot sila og salida so ang akong goal magparamdam ra ko sa camera department.Naa pud to’y time before nga nibuhat ko’g ingon ana.

Nitunga ko’s audition pero akong resume dala kay puro sa camera department. Wa gyud ko’y resume sa acting. Karon mura’g nabali. Nitunga ko for ato nga purpose pero nadawat man ko nila. (laughs) Mura’g ni okey akong audition para nila.

Why do you think so?

Ang role mismo mura’g swak ra pud kung unsa ko pag-college. Pag-abot nako giingnan ko nga the role is an engineer nga bum.

After college wa’y plano sa kinabuhi, wa kapasar sa board exam, di na ganahan mo-retake kay hadlok napod ma-fail. Maka-relate ko pero di pud ingnon nga bum ko. (laughs) Daghan siya’g mga alibis and reasons and pasangil nga wa diri, wa didto. Ka-relate ra ko kay sa college wa man ko ni graduate sa sakto nga time. Duha pa ka eskwelahan before ko naka-decide. (laughs)

Gipabalik ko nila the day after kay magkita mi ni Chai(Fonacier, co-actor). Kaming duha, mag-throw lines mi.

Nibalik napud mi the next day kay nisulod si Kuya Vincent (Viado, co-actor) so kami na tulo. Pag Friday ato ni confirm sila nga ako na daw. Naka-ana ko, “Hala! Sure ka, Vic?” (laughs).

What made you take on the role?

Nidawat ko para mura’g lahi napud nga experience. The movie is with Miss Jaclyn Jose. Wa ko naka-imagine maka-

trabaho ko niya; alongside with her in acting. Na-enjoy ra man pod ko.

How was the experience working with her?

Di gyud malikayan nga naay intimidation at first kay THE Jaclyn Jose baya, then Cannes Best Actress. Wa gyud mi naka-meet niya (before the shoot). Kami ra gyud tulo sige kita sige kita and workshop. On the set nami nagkita niya. It turned out nga pag-first gyud nga sa scene, introduce, pagsulod sa set, Mama na gyud siya. (laughs) Iyang gipa-feel nga Mama gyud siya. In between breaks, iya mi tawgon sa among mga character names. Usahay mag “Mama” na lang pod ko para pasabayan nako iyang gibuhat. Duda ko mao pud iyang gipa-feel. Sila ni Chai mag-smoke, mag-storya, pero di ko kasabay kay di man ko mo-smoke. (laughs)

Kabantay siguro siya nga kami maulaw so siya ang mo-reach out. “Hoy! Anong Bisaya nito?” or “Paano niyo sabihin ‘pag ganito sa Bisaya?” Ma-feel nimo iyang energy nga gikapoy siya. Ma-feel nimo nga mogawas iyang pagka-Mama inig-act.

Did you have on-cam acting experience prior to “Patay na si Hesus?”

Oo, mga thesis projects like music videos. Mga barkada ra gud nako. ”Ikaw na lang kay wa na’y lain.” (laughs). Katong Cine Europa ato nga time nagpa-contest og music video pero wa mi nakadaog tungod sa time limit. Basin daw kami unta to pero nidaug mi’g Viewers’ Choice. Gawas-gawas ko’g uban projects ginagmay. Kanang birahon ko para extra. (laughs)

What did you learn from working in front of the camera?

Sa kato nga time, mura’g maka-appreciate ko sa technical kay nakita nako sila tanan galihok. Kato nga time, di gyud ko nila allow magsamok-samok. Usahay kabuangan ko ni Victor, “Ayaw lagi diha! Pagbasa sa imong script!” (laughs) Naanad ko ba nga unsa maning setting ilang gibuhat or gi unsa ni or gi-unsa ko nila pagsuga. Mas naka-appreciate ko more sa industry nga di siya sayon. Sometimes, di kaayo credited ang mga people behind the camera or behind the scenes. Labi na kani, limited ang budget, most likely ang mga tao nag multi-tasking.

While on the set, how were you able to separate your being an actor from being the cinematographer that you are?

Ako lang sila pasagdaan kay kung ako pud mag-shoot di pud ko ganahan nga samokon pud ko. Inig human shoot sa akong scene, di ko motan-aw sa akong scene. Salig ra pud ko nila kay ni-look up ko nila. I know that they know what they’re doing.

This wasn’t the first time you worked with Victor Villanueva, right?

Dili. First nako work niya kay katong short film niya nga Korean titled, “Saranghae My Tutor.” Kato nga time, kabalo siya gikan ko’g event so iya ko gikuha as production manager. While gaskwela ko, ako’y PM sa iyang short film. Puro mi students tanan except him. Tabang mi sa iyang short film after school. Didto pud ko nagsugod tinker-tinker og camera.

When did your interest in the camera start?

Gikan pa gyud diay sa pagkabata nako. Nganong nahilig man ko balik sa camera? Naay time sa akong child nga gitagaan ko’g camera sa akong Papa. Ako’y tig-picture. Kapoyan kaayo ko kay bug-at baya mga SLR sauna. Didto ko naka-experience mo-change og film, dapat tarungon nimo’g rewind, pagbutang sa film, ang exposure. Kada event ako’y pakupton sa camera. Naa koy cheat sheets. (laughs) Pagsulod sa digital, relax na kaayo, wala’y samok, gaan pud. Didto nako naingganyo na gyud. Sige ko kupot DSLR. Hangtod nagkadako na nga camera akong gikuptan og naabot na sa filmmaking.

Most of my projects are promo ads and corporate videos. Usahay lisud i-express kay ang client ganahan og ani lang. Sometimes, wala kaayo creative nga side basta nindot lang nga shot bisan wala’y narrative.

How did this hobby turn into a profession?

Mas malingaw man gud ko anang tinker-tinker. Sa IT pa ko hilig ko moguba og computer, assemble balik, ang settings, without knowing nga pwede diay mahimong profession. Naka amigo ko’g mga Fine Arts (students), nisamot akong hilig. Nisulod ko’g editing hangtod akong gi-try unya nagsunod-sunod na.

What was the project that made you think this could become your profession?

Katong nasulod ko’g local production house,DreamLine Productions, founded by film school students from Bigfoot. Didto nahulog nga mura’g akong formal education. Ni agi ko’g basics. Wa ko nag-think nga naa diay craft aning magshoot-shoot. Ilang gi-introduce ang discipline, the art side of it, the cinematography, directing visuals, lighting. Hangtud naka ingon

ko nga mao na gyud ni akong ganahan na gyud. Mag cutting class para motanaw og movie. (laughs)

Mao nato’ng ni-undang nako’g IT. Nananghid gyud ko’g tarung sa among dean ato kay nasuod man ko sa UC Banilad nga naabot sa point nga naa koy na-produce nila nga mga tulo ka videos para sa school. Napa’y RCTV ato nga time nga kada eskwelahan mo-produce

og video so ako ang ni produce para sa UC Banilad. Didto nag-start. Nalingaw ko.

So, which do you prefer now: being on-cam or behind the cam?

Behind the cam. Ganahan ko mag-frame. Ganahan ko magsuga, magtan-aw sa movement, direct og visuals. Naanad ko sa events nga mag set-up sa technical, ang speakers, ang stage. Visuals gyud ko.

Where does the pressure there lie?

Pressure kay ikaw magdala sa vision sa director. Ang direction sa imagination, imoha ang execution. Ang pag-create sa narration sa imong visual nga mo-sink sa story. Kanang ma-sync gyud with the director. Ganahan ang director ani ang emotion, ang mood, ang establishing and build up of character nga makita tanan kung unsa siya sa usa ka frame lang. Last nako na-shoot nga short film kay katong Albert Paran as Julie in the film “Julie,” katong nidaog siya’g Best Actor sa New York. Ako ni-shoot ato.

Top of mind, what are the movies that made an impression on you?

Ang first nga nisulod sa akong utok karon kay “Fight Club” og “Count of Monte Cristo” pero daghan baya. And also “The Godfather.”

What is it that you do if you’re not tinkering with the camera?

Martial arts kanang shotokan karate, ang pinaka-traditional form sa karate. Pero ang karon nga akong gi-maintain na kay cycling. Health conscious. (laughs) Nag-plano ko mag-shoot pero huna-huna pa ko sa project. Unya wala pa kaayo nikuha ana nga genre. Di ako ang mo-acting. (laughs) I used to skate board before. Karon kung naa gyud ko’y time mag-motorbike ko, mag ride-ride. (laughs)

What’s the challenge of working on an indie film?

Naay mga movement karon nga mag sige’g promote sa Bisaya film industry and independent films. The challenge is tangtangon gyud na ang notion sa indie nga dili necessary bug-at ang social issues, basta maka-relate lang gud. Ang term ra baya gyud nga indie means independent, meaning wala siya kupti og (big) label.

Ang indie film makit-an nga nindot, na’ay possible for theatrical (exhibition) so kuhaon siya’g label so di na independent. If you think of it, we’re still all in one same film industry.

If there would be another offer to cast you in a film, will you take it?

Tingali. (laughs)

(Photos by : Dr. Xavier Solis)

Special thanks to Ila Puti