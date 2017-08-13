Boy, 15, allegedly points gun at a 10-year old

THE Women and Children’s Protection Desk of Sibonga has stepped up its investigation on a 15-year old boy who reportedly pointed a gun at a 10-year old child on Saturday afternoon.

Based on initial investigation, the 10-year old boy was on his way home when the 15-year old kid pointed a .22 magnum revolver to the younger boy.

Sibonga police officers who responded to the incident recovered the firearm.

Sibonga WCPD has yet to reveal the name of the owner of the gun and how the 15-year old child had an unsupervised access to it.