A container van fell from its truck in Liloan, northern Cebu, causing heavy traffic flow on Sunday morning.

PO3 Reynato Pendo, Liloan police desk officer, said the container van fell on its side as it passed through the national highway in Barangay Cotcot, Liloan.

The container van has partially blocked the road in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pendo said nobody was injured in the incident.