Mechanic arrested for allegedly selling shabu

A 45-YEAR old mechanic was arrested for allegedly selling shabu in Tuburan town on Friday.

Wilfredo Agner was apprehended during a buy-bust operation in Barangay 5 in the town.

Police Supt. Marlu Conag, acting chief of Tuburan Police Station, said the suspect was known as mechanic in his village.

Tuburan police monitored Agner’s activities and found out that he was also selling illegal drugs.

“Front na niya ang iyang pagkamekaniko unya iyahang tintalon sa pagpalit ang mga nagpaayo og motor (He uses his job as front for his illegal doings and tempts those who get his service to buy shabu), ” says Conag.

Agner previously surrendered to barangay officials as a drug user during the Oplan Tokhang.