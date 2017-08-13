R399: Live Your Dreams to continue, says Humility Igaña



RUNNING doctor Humility Igaña said the R399: Live Your Dreams will continue in the coming years.

After the fifth edition of the yearly running event yesterday, Igaña said she believes the race should go on despite finding closure on her husband’s death recently.

Humility is the widow of Ramon Igaña, a triathlete who died in the 2012 edition of the Cobra Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Cebu. The 44-year-old Ramon died due to acute pulmonary embolism.

After his passing, Humility organized a footrace in honor of her husband.

Humility announced last week she finally accepted her husband’s untimely death, following her finish in the recent IronMan race, where she competed in the 21-kilometer run segment in the relay competition.

“A lot of supporters of this running event dedicated to my husband already asked me if I will continue this after I said that I found a closure about his death. But with the clamor of runners in Cebu, I think I will continue this in the coming years,” Igaña told Cebu Daily News. “I am encouraged to continue this running event every year because of the support given to me from the running community.”

Meanwhile, Cherry Andrin (51:28) and Prince Joey Lee (41:23) topped the 12-kilometer run of the race held at the Cebu Business Park yesterday.

In the 12k “Hey Gors” category (44 above), Boholano runner Desederio Ingbino (45:41) and multi-titled ultra marathoner Preciosa Sanchez (58:56) emerged champions.

Winners in the 6k race were Moira Frances Erediano (27:09) and Ruel Algufera (22:04). The winning runners in the 6k “Hey Gors” category were Ramonito Tuico (25:04) and Fidela Eduria (36:56) while Ronald Alvarado (08:29) was champion in the 3k open.