Seno, Pantino make third rd

10:08 PM August 13th, 2017

By: John Carlo A. Villaruel, August 13th, 2017 10:08 PM

CEBUANO netters Jan Godfrey Seno and Arthur Craig Pantino put themselves in a position of winning the men’s open title after registering back-to-back victories yesterday in the Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) Olivarez Cup in Sucat, Parañaque.

The Bogo City-native Seno scored easy wins in his first two assignments, beating Emmanuel Fuellas, 6-1, 6-1, and John Bryan Otico via walkover to move to the third round, where he is set to take on Rodolfo Barquin at 9 a.m. today.

Also joining Seno in the next round is the former University of San Carlos ace Pantino, who defeated Alberto Villamor, 6-1, 6-3, before pulling off a huge upset against 14th seed John Altiche, 6-2, 6-4.

However, the 16-year-old Pantino will have little time to celebrate as he is set to square up against eight-time Philippine Colombian Association (PCA) tennis champion Johnny Arcilla in the third round today.

The Arcilla-Pantino match is slated at 10 a.m. with the victor taking on the winner of the Barquin-Seno battle in the quarterfinals.

