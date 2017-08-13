Usurpation of Authority case: LTO Talibon employee nabbed in San Fernando

An employee of the Land Transportation Extension Office of Talibon, Bohol province was arrested at his house on Sunday in Barangay Balud, San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

Rogelio T. Barbon of legal age and an adminstrative aide IV of LTO-7 of Talibon, Bohol, was arrested after he was served a warrant of arrest for the crime of Usurpation of Authority or Official Functions issued on July 14, 2015 by Presiding Judge Veronico Sardoncillo of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu.

Judge Sardoncillo also set the bail at P10,000.

Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, San Fernando Police Station chief, said in phone interview that they received reports of Barbon being spotted in Barangay Balud on Sunday.

Nalua said that they followed up on the report and caught Barbon at his house.

Barbon was detained at the San Fernando Police Station.