Trader nabbed for selling ‘exotic’ animals

A MAN who uses his multicab as mobile display area for native and endangered species was arrested by government operatives along Magallanes Street on Saturday morning.

Abel Dakay, 38, will face charges for the violation of Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Rainer Manlegro, Ecosystem Specialist from the Wildlife Enforcement Division of the Department of Environment and National Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7), said they confiscated a total of 140 different animals kept at the back of Dakay’s multicab.

These included 62 budgerigars, 32 love birds, 13 masked birds, 12 Philippine hanging parrots, 11 cockatiels, four racket-tailed parrots, three Asian box turtles, two crested mynas and one Burmese python.

Manlegro said that of the confiscated animals, 90 percent are natives while the remaining 10 percent can be considered as exotic animals.

Dakay, he said, is among the unlicensed animal traders who often the vicinity of Magallanes Street in Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City to sell.

“Kana nga street dugay na sila diha nag-operate, siguro more than two decades na. Sige na kami nag-raid diha sa mga nag baligya ng mga exotic animals, pero mag balik-balik man gihapon panagsa (Animal traders have been selling in the area for around two decades already. We have been doing series of raids there but they would sometimes come back),” he said.

Manlegaro said Dakay was already turned over to police custody for detention while they prepare charges against him.

He said the suspect opted to be mum when asked where he sourced his animals and about his costumers.

Manlegaro said they would also await court decision on the disposal of the animals. They could either send these to their head office or free these into the forest.

“Para sa ako mas okay kun dire ra sila sa Cebu kay kun ibyahe pa nimo ining mga hayop basin mamatay pa hinuon sila (I would rather that the animals stay in Cebu because they risk death if brought to another area),” he said.