Rainy week for Cebu; flash floods, landslides expected

THIS will be a rainy week for Cebu, especially in the evenings.

Joey Figuracion, weather specialist of the Philippines Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said that most rains will be experienced in the mountain areas.

“It’s because of the orographic width,” Figuracion answered when asked why more rains are expected in mountain barangays.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, orographic precipitation is when more air is lifted up, forming clouds and moves over mountain ranges.

Clouds are the source of precipitation when the air rises and cools.

Figuracion said rains in the mountain barangays could cause flash floods and thus warned the public about possible landslides.

As of yesterday, Pagasa Mactan recorded 59.3 millimeters of rain since August 1. The normal average rainfall for the whole month of August is 148.2 millimeters.

So far, no major weather disturbance has been detected that would affect Cebu and the rest of the country.

For August, an estimate of two to four tropical cyclones could

enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Figuracion said that rains are caused by thunderstorm activities.

Thunderstorm activities are lightning, thunder, waterspouts or whirlwinds.

The public is advised to stay near or inside buildings or houses if thunder or lightning is experienced.

Everything that is “pointed” could attract lightning. It is also not advisable to stay under trees.

The public is also advised to avoid bodies of water, like rivers, pools and the sea as these are considered to be “conductors” of electricity.

Those staying indoors are also advised not to touch metals and gadgets.