Policeman injured in Ironman still in ICU

A week since the Cobra Ironman 70.3 Philippines, PO2 Brian Lou Guillen remains at the neuro intensive care unit (NICU) of a private hospital in Cebu City.

Guillen, a tourist police and a triathlete, collapsed during the final leg of the race last August 6 in Lapu-Lapu City.

He was the runner for the relay team of Tribu Lapulapu in the third year of Ironman Philippines.

According to his wife, Shiela Guillen, Brian suffered from heat stroke which resulted in impaired awareness.

“He was still conscious when he fell. He was aware of the surroundings though impaired,” Shiela said.

He has been inside the NICU for a week now and friends and colleagues started fundraising activities to help defray his medical expenses.

Supt. Regie Real, Lapu-Lapu City Police Community Relations (PCR) officer, said that through Facebook, they asked help from the public for financial support for PO2 Guillen.

“Kasi nung Wednesday, malaki yung hospital bill niya, almost P300 thousand. So we asked help sa mga kaibigan niya, sa mga tao,” Real said.

(Last Wednesday, his hospital bill reached almost P300 thousand so we asked help from his friends, and from the public.)

Real said whatever amount is already a big help to the family of PO2 Guillen for his medical expenses.

Aside from soliciting, Brian’s friends will also hold a fun run for the police officer this coming August 19.

The fun run will take place in Lapu-Lapu City and the interested runners are only requested to donate money.

Awake

His wife, Sheila told Cebu Daily News that yesterday Brian already woke up after straight six days.

“Naa nay improvement such that nimata siya although natulog siya balik, it’s already a milestone,” Sheila said.

(There is already an improvement such that he woke up although he slept again, it’s already a milestone).

Sheila also said that Brian did voluntary movements and his tests result had improved.

She and the rest of the family remain hopeful that the condition of her husband would substantially improve within the next days.

“Thank you for your overwhelming support. We greatly appreciate your efforts. Please continue to pray for Brian. The financial support is really a great help,” Sheila said.