AN alleged drug peddler was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City Sunday evening.

Rosemarie Abatol was apprehended by police in Barangay Pasil past 10 PM on August 13.

The 39-year old drug suspect yielded one medium-sized and five sachets of shabu worth P120,360.

Abatol is now facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.