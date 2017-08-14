Distribution of cash aid for Mandaue senior citizens starts today

AT LEAST 20,000 senior citizens of Mandaue City will be receiving their cash aids starting today.

Jun Veliganio, the Public Information Officer of Mandaue City, said the second tranche of financial assistance for senior citizens will start today, August 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beneficiaries from Barangays Cambaro, Centro, Guizo and Mantuyong will be handed their P2000 cash aids today at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex at 1 PM.

On August 15, senior citizens from Barangays Basak, Jagobiao, Canduman, Maguikay and Cabancalan will be given their aid in their respective gyms at 10 AM.

For senior citizens registered in Barangay Subangdaku, Tipolo, Casuntingan, Banilad, Bakilid 1 and 2 will get their cash aids on August 17.

On Friday, August 18, the cash aids will be distributed to the beneficiaries in Barangays Alang-alang, Umapad, Opao, Looc, Labogon and Paknaan.