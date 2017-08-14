6 reasons to shop at The SM Store this August

THIS August, The SM Store gives you six exciting reasons that will have you racing to your nearest SM Store to avail of big discounts and super deals.

Slay Like Payday – Shop for new OOTDs at The SM Store. Buy three clothing items, bags, or accessories and get P100 rebate for every accumulated receipt worth P2,000.

Wednesday Bonus – Indulge yourself in a mid-week stress buster and shop ‘til you drop with 10% off on all items every Wednesday of the month from 5 PM until closing.

50% + 10% – From August 15 to 31, SM accessories offers 50% off plus an additional 10% discount when you present your SM Advantage Card (SMAC).

Luggage Sale – Get up to 50% off on a great selection of luggage perfect for your next travel.

Denim Sale – Shop for anything denim at 50% off.

Gamot Sa Kapwa – Starting August 14 to September 30, say yes to wellness through SM Cares’ Gamot Sa Kapwa where one may purchase a pair of alcohol or sanitizers at P199, donate the other one to those in need and receive a P50 discount coupon.

Visit the SM Store at SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion for great discounts this August.