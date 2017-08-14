Forever 21 releases #WeAreForever collection



SHINING a spotlight on a diverse set of global influencers from the world of music, fashion and film, Forever 21 launches their Pre-Fall #WeAreForever Collection for 2017.

Cebuanos will be given the chance to explore this trend that reflects individual styles from street, rocker, to romantic in the Forever 21 store located at Northwing of SM City Cebu.

The #WeAreForever Collection is a celebration of individuality and inclusivity around the globe.

It embodies the brand identity of Forever 21’s newest collection that showcases urban, daring, and modern styles.

Being one of the most recognized and largest independent fashion retailers in the world, Forever 21 takes pride in this campaign as it shows how fashion is a vehicle for self-expression.

A wide array of influencers like R&B singer Khalid, hip-hop artist Leaf, and plus-size model Naomi Shimada became part of the campaign and they represent Forever 21’s diverse customer base.