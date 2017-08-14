Search for article

Horizons 101 unveils the Amenity Deck

12:48 PM August 14th, 2017

By: Samantha Judaya, August 14th, 2017 12:48 PM

From L-R: Taft Properties’ Jennifer Musni, Margaret Gaisano-Ang, Jack Gaisano, Elsie Fe NB Tagupa, and Myra Lynn Gilig [CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]


HORIZONS 101, the tallest structure in Cebu and outside Metro Manila, recently opened its Amenity Deck on the ninth floor of Tower 1 last August 3.

The Amenity Deck features a Lap Pool and a Kiddie Pool.

It is separated by fountains and surrounded by a lush green landscape that provides relaxation and leisure for both residents and their guests.

The area can also accommodate intimate gatherings of family and friends through the Multi-purpose Hall.

In the next few months, more amenities such as a fitness gym, an outdoor play area, an indoor game room and an AV room for parties will be accessible to residents in both Tower 1 and the newly topped off 46- storey Tower 2.

With all these amenities, Horizons 101 assures its residents of a truly elevated living experience.

Horizons 101 is located at Gen. Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City. For inquiries, you may call Taft Properties at (032) 266-6101 or visit their showroom located right beside Horizons 101. [Samantha Judaya]

