Post-it art promoting Eco-responsibility

A total of 29 students used colorful 3M Post-it notes to create an origami or mosaic art piece centered on the theme: Academic Excellence for Environmental Sustainability”.

Three winners were picked from the contest. First prize was won by Lincoln Yap Jr. with his artwork of a girl reading a book with a tree and light bulb on top of her.

It describes how studying can produce a tree of ideas resulting in an abundance of nature despite the deterioration of natural resources caused by human activity.

Second prize winner Kimberly Claire Leyva identifies the environment as a key to learning.

She believes that a healthy environment will contribute much to her studies as illustrated in her artwork with icons of a book, graduation cap and a heart on a tree amidst the peaceful surroundings.

On the other hand, third prize winner Saje Duanne Batucan supports the famous saying by English philosopher Sir Francis Bacon that “knowledge is power” and believes that as scholars, they ought to be of good academic standing to influence people to be environmentally responsible.

This is illustrated by his artwork featuring a trophy bearing their school’s logo and a 1st place medal with the reuse, reduce and recycle symbol and outputs.

The winners received a certificate of appreciation from the school, individual cash prizes and a certificate of recognition from 3M.

Students Mikkel Trieste Bangot, Jefferson Lorriego, Pearl Quinocot, Erin Martinez, Dan Jerald Daan, Marrionne Maranga, Princess Yuanna Abella, Czarina Enslen Aboceso, Stephanie Tamayo, Rachelle Kate Vicentillo, Jessa Marie Manigos, Charisse Aliviado & Cassandra Cruz, Merie Dorothee Borja, Winsam Cejodo, Alicia Rose Montesclaros, Julius Gabi, Alester Cuyos, Arrienne Cajilig, Erika Jurlata, Erika Fuentes, Justin Pilario, John Dever Gamotan, Dorner Pilapil, Prince Alecque Parulan, Leonice Lauron, Eugene Eve Reyes, Reliazar Fernandez, Donna Go, John Rene Burlado, Camille Marilene Alegrado, Jericho Alee Pielago, Arniel Parale, Niel Mawengetigan, Ram Andre Cosmo and Leanne Yzabelle Chan also received a consolation prize of P500.

