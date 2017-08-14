Mitsubishi Electric introduces Climaveneta

MITSUBISHI Electric, through its Philippine affiliate International Elevator & Equipment, Inc. (IEE), recently introduced top Italian air conditioning brand Climaveneta to Cebu.

The entry of Climaveneta into the Philippine market is a result of the global merger between Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems SpA, and Climaveneta SpA and RC Group SpA – two subsidiaries of MELCO Hydronics & IT Cooling SpA.

Climaveneta’s introduction in Metro Manila and other regional markets like Cebu is seen to expand Mitsubishi Electric’s dominance in the domestic market through IEE as a leader in design, sales and residential, commercial and industrial use.

IEE president Ramoncito Ocampo said that Climaveneta, an esteemed European market leader, will help Mitsubishi Electric provide more quality air conditioning products and services to meet the demands of their customers.

With its entry into the Philippine market comes the launch of Climaveneta’s maiden product offering – the TX-W high-efficiency water-cooled chiller.

It boasts of the widest range of cooling capacity in the industry, from 246 kW to more than 4 MW. Its innovative design allows it to host up to 6 compressors with flexible configuration.

A proprietary software allows precise and accurate control of the equipment and the cooling output, thereby ensuring custom-fit solutions to any industrial, commercial or IT cooling needs.

For more information, visit the IEE branch office at Room 301, Richmond Plaza Center, F. Sotto Drive or contact (032) 232-4270 / (032) 416-3662 / (032) 232-4283 /(032) 232-4288. Check out their website www.iee.com.ph.