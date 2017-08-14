Search for article

Mabolo church loses P400K to burglar

01:53 PM August 14th, 2017

By: Nestle Semilla, August 14th, 2017 01:53 PM

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak shows the cabinet where St. Joseph de Patriarch Parish keeps its cash donations. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)

A  CASH donation worth P400,000 was taken by a burglar from the St. Joseph de Patriarch Parish in Mabolo, Cebu City on Sunday evening.

Chief Insp. Jacinto Mandal, head of the Mabolo police, said investigators have already identified the suspect of the burglary.

“He (suspect) is a church scholar. He also has a relative inside the church,” says Mandal.

The suspect allegedly beat Roxan Valmoria, one of the staff in the church.

Valmoria was taken to the hospital for medication.

The suspect, however, is still at large.

