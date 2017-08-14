Mabolo church loses P400K to burglar

A CASH donation worth P400,000 was taken by a burglar from the St. Joseph de Patriarch Parish in Mabolo, Cebu City on Sunday evening.

Chief Insp. Jacinto Mandal, head of the Mabolo police, said investigators have already identified the suspect of the burglary.

“He (suspect) is a church scholar. He also has a relative inside the church,” says Mandal.

The suspect allegedly beat Roxan Valmoria, one of the staff in the church.

Valmoria was taken to the hospital for medication.

The suspect, however, is still at large.