Capitol PIO voluntarily resigns

THE CEBU provincial public information officer, Jason Monteclar, will only report to duty up to tomorrow, August 15, after he tendered his resignation letter to Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III last week.

Davide announced this during a brief interview with reporters in the Capitol this noon.

“He cited ‘personal business’ as reason (for the voluntary resignation). We will meet tomorrow with the PIO office to discuss (the inevitable vacancy) further,” he explained.

Monteclar, a former radio broadcaster from dyRC, was appointed as the Capitol PIO last 2016.

A complaint on conflict of interest was filed against him before the Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas last July for allegedly continuing to work and being paid as a broadcaster while holding office in the government