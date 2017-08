A MAN died after his motorcycle crashed into a car in Barangay Yati, Liloan town, Cebu on Sunday dawn.

According to Raul Flores of Liloan Police Station, the vehicles were traveling on different directions when the victim suddenly crossed the other lane and crashed into the car.

The victim has still not been identified as of this writing.

The driver and three passengers of the car were brought to the hospital after they sustained minor injuries.