CIT-U grad tops Mining Eng’g Licensure Exam

A graduate from the Cebu Institute of Technoloy-University in Cebu City topped the August 2017 Mining Engineering Licensure Examination.

Pompeii Subingsubing grabbed the top spot with a 90.90 percent rating.

Other topnotchers are Phillip Morgia (2nd, 89.80 percent rating) of the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Gelaine Cabria ( 3rd, 89.55 percent) of Bicol University-Legazpi, Josef Cao (4th, 89.50 percent) of Bicol Unicersity – Legazpi, Jeremy Arganda (5th, 89.05 percent) of Saint Louis University, Dale Daiwan (6th, 88.75 percent) of Sain Louis University, together with Julius Tabucao, of the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Daminik Schoenhuber (7th, 88.45 percent) of the University of Southeastern Philippines-Davao City; Anne Napenas (8th, 88.35 percent) of Saint Louis University; Christian Arranz (9th, 88.25 percent) of the University of the Philippines-Diliman, and Myla Mangoltad (10th, 88.15 percent) of Saint Louis University.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), of the 317 who took the exam, only 281 passed the Mining Engineering Licensure Exam given by the Board of Mining Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Legaspi in August 2017.