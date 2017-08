A tricycle driver turned over a P90k worth of gadgets to Santander Police Station on Monday, August 14.

Floriano Culanag, 49 years old, a resident of Brgy. Pasil, Santander, handed over to police a plastic bag full of gadgets.

Culanag earns a maximum of P200 a day as tricycle driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gao Jie, the Chinese national who owns the bag, claimed the gadgets from Santander Police Station and expressed gratitude for Culanag’s honesty.