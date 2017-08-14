Search for article

Lycans bag novice crown in Shoho-Q basketball tourney

SHARES:

10:37 PM August 14th, 2017

Recommended
By: Jonas N. Panerio, August 14th, 2017 10:37 PM

The Lycans celebrate their title win in the Novice Category of the Shoho-Q Basketball Open. contributed

THE LYCANS annexed the Novice Category’s title in Season 6 of the Shoho-Q Basketball Open with a 103-80 win over Ruth in the finals over the weekend at the El Dorado gym in Banilad.

Ruth cranked up the physicality early on which got the Lycans into foul trouble early, resulting in the former leading 47-46 at halftime. However, the Lycans’ depth came into play as they built leads that went as high as 17 in the third canto.

Ruth tried to rally but was repeatedly rebuffed by the Lycans’ aces Ranel Cortes and JR Saga who scored a game-high 32 markers. Saga was eventually named as Finals MVP.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.