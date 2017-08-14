Lycans bag novice crown in Shoho-Q basketball tourney

THE LYCANS annexed the Novice Category’s title in Season 6 of the Shoho-Q Basketball Open with a 103-80 win over Ruth in the finals over the weekend at the El Dorado gym in Banilad.

Ruth cranked up the physicality early on which got the Lycans into foul trouble early, resulting in the former leading 47-46 at halftime. However, the Lycans’ depth came into play as they built leads that went as high as 17 in the third canto.

Ruth tried to rally but was repeatedly rebuffed by the Lycans’ aces Ranel Cortes and JR Saga who scored a game-high 32 markers. Saga was eventually named as Finals MVP.