Harley trounces Gaisano Capital

HARLEY-Davidson continued their unbeaten run through Division A of the 22nd Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Basketball Tournament as it destroyed Gaisano Capital, 70-53, last Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Powered by several former standouts of the many-time Cesafi champions Magis Eagles, Harley-Davidson started to pull away in the second half where they outscored Gaisano Capital 17-8, to build a 38-29 lead. They raised their lead to 10 in the third before completing the rout in the final canto.

Current University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons Janjan Jaboneta and Pio Longa starred for Harley-Davidson as the former had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals while Longa added 12.

Former USC Warriors guard Gio Laguyo and Elddie Cabahug scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to help Harley-Davidson push their win-loss record to 3-0.

Ed Macasling paced Gaisano Capital with 12 while Anton Solon contributed 10 but it wasn’t enough to keep them from falling to 1-2.

Landmasters triumph

In the other Division A match, the defending champions Cebu Landmasters blew away the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Team B, 88-54, for their second win in three tries.

Daryle Tan and Leigh Dixon ran roughshod over the defense of their younger opponents, scoring 25 points each in the easy win.

Ateneo de Cebu’s Team B fell to 0-3 after the first of three round-robins in Division A.