Team Slaughter tops Ginebra 3 on 3

TEAM Slaughter-San Remigio Properties added another title to their trophy case as they won the Cebu leg of the Ginebra San Miguel Inc. 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament last Saturday at the Barangay Pasil Multi-Purpose Gym in Cebu City.

Team Slaughter, which was comprised of former University of the Visayas big man Edrian Lao, ex-Southwestern University-Phinma ace Janjan Auditor, ex-University of Southern Philippines Foundation forward Randy Colonia and former Cebu Institute of Technology-University stud Floyd Taboada, proved too much to handle for Team Tenorio in the championship game as they handily won 21-12.

Lao led the way for the winning side with nine points.

“We will do our best in the national finals. We don’t know yet the opposing players but we will be there competing,” said Auditor whose squad bagged the P4,000 cash prize along with a case of GSMI products.

A whopping P50,000 cash awaits the national champion plus GSMI products and a GSMI trophy.

Team Tenorio was composed of brothers Ariel and Richard Oyao and cousins Jeff and Johnmar Gudes. They received P3,000 and a case of GSMI products.

Team Slaughter dominated Group B, beating Team Mercado in their semifinal match, 19-8, to advance to the final round. Team Tenorio, on the other hand, ruled Group 1, scoring a semifinal win over Team Taha, 17-9.

VIPs of Ginebra San Miguel Visayas were on hand to spice up the event including Area Sales Manager Gerry Madamba, Territory Sales Manager Arjay Acosta, Trade Promotions and Merchandising Head Wilbert Santiago, Sales System and Training Head Prisco Caranatan and Metro Cebu District Sales Supervisor Sotero de la Serna.