The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas has already confirmed that there is no bird flu threat in Cebu. It has already issued an order to temporarily ban the movement of chicken meat and products from Luzon to other regions.

But even so, Cebuanos are still scared the outbreak may affect the province. Some netizens voiced their concerns on the spread of avian flu.

Facebook user Consing Ybanez said, “I just hope Central Visayas did not receive poultry products from Luzon before the order was announced. We should be cautious with what we buy from the wet market.”

Jaime Alejandro made a strong point on why Cebu should stop getting supplies from Luzon. He said, “Make it (ban) permanent! Cebu should start supplying the region. Luzon is not the only place that can produce poultry products. Cebu can, too.”

