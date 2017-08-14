Jail warden willing to have financial aid undergo audit

CEBU City Jail Warden Arnel Peralta said that should the city extend assistance, they are willing to have the financial aid audited by the city government.

In a phone interview, Peralta said they will continue to ask the local government unit to provide food allowance for the city’s inmates.

“There is COA. They are tasked to audit expenses but yes (we are willing to have it audited by the city). Why not?” he said.

Peralta said they were informed by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) national headquarters about the delay of the inmates’ subsistence allowance due to the increasing number of prisoners.

Peralta has asked for help from the city government. Mayor Tomas Osmeña, when sought for comment, said the city used to provide assistance for the inmates. However, it was stopped when the BJMP refused to have it audited.

“Hopefully we can get help. But if they can’t give it, we will not force them because this is optional, not compulsory” Peralta said.

As of now, he said, they still have enough food for the inmates.

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella urged Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, to create a program to decongest Cebu City Jail.

“Tumulak should make proper recommendation to the mayor and the council. If there’s a proper request (for budget augmentation), then we will act on it accordingly,” said Labella.

At present, 4,772 detainees are housed in the jail, which is supposed to accommodate only 1,600 inmates.

Labella pointed out that some inmates have served more than their supposed jail sentence because they lack proper legal assistance and their cases are not heard speedily.