7 CCPO station commanders take career advancement

SEVEN station commanders will temporarily abandon their posts to take the Career Advancement Program, according to Cebu City Police Office Director Joel Doria.

Doria said the station commanders will undergo schooling for four months in order to be promoted to a higher rank.

To fill in the vacuum left by station commanders, Chief Insp. Clark Arriola will handle station 1; Chief Insp. Jacinto Mandal Jr. will be assigned in station 5; Senior Insp. Jovito Labra, station 3; Senior Insp. Henry Orbiso, station 9; Chief Insp. Ramoncelio Sawan, station 10; Chief Insp. Randy Cabales, station 11; and Supt. Emilie Santos, station 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Governor Hilario Davide III is encouraging President Rodrigo Duterte to continue his campaign against illegal drugs. He said having a long coastline to watch over and thousands of islands to guard make it difficult to prevent the entry of illegal drugs. “We do not have enough equipment,” he added.

“Lisod baya gyud. Kadtong iyang gi-promise before within six months, then nangayo siya ug extension if you’ll remember within one year, now murag lisod gihapon, may be up to the end of his term,” Davide said.

He added that this is the reason why he did not promise to eliminate illegal drugs in the province during the campaign period.