Friends organize run, concert to raise funds for PO2 Guillen

COLLEAGUES at the Philippine National Police (PNP) are organizing various fundraising activities like run for a cause and concerts to help secure cash that will take care of the medication of PO2 Brian Guillen.

Guillen collapsed before reaching the finish line of the IronMan 70.3 Philippines competition on August 6 and has remained at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital since.

He was found to have suffered from heat stroke which resulted in impaired awareness.

Police Senior Superintendent Rommel Cabagnot, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said they are organizing a five-kilometer run on Saturday for Guillen.

Cabagnot said that proceeds from the P150 joining fee will all be spent on Guillen’s hospitalization.

“Nagka daku man iyang bayranan sa ospital mao nga ni initiate ta ug fundraising activities. (His (Guillen’s) hospital bills continue to balloon that is why we are organizing fundraising activities (to help him)),” Cabagnot said.

The run will start at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob and will proceed to Punta Rizal in Barangay Poblacion, right to the Maximo Patalinghug Avenue and back to the Hoops Dome.

Cabagnot is urging policemen, city residents and the friends of PO2 Guillen, who was a runner for the relay team of Tribu Lapu-Lapu, to support their cause.

Colleges in Cebu City are also planning to organize a concert to also raise funds for Guillen.

Earlier, Cabagnot said, they already raised around P60,000 from donations given by other LLCPO policemen, but the cash was not enough to foot Guillen’s hospital bills which reached P300,000 as of Wednesday.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said she also gave her a personal donation for Guillen while Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI), the organizer of the Cobra IronMan, also handed their share of cash aid.

SEI General Manager Princess Galura said they took care of Guillen’s transport to a hospital and also paid for the emergency room charges.

“That is our coverage. Once the patient is stable, all further treatment will be for the account of the patient,” Galura said.

“He was severely dehydrated despite all of the hydration provided during the race. Hope he will recover soon.”

Galura added that the team’s medical director Dr. Peter Mancao was tasked to check on Guillen regularly.

According to Cebu Ultrarunners Club (CUC) president Tony Galon, Guillen is slowly recovering.

In a text message from Guillen’s wife sent to Galon, she said the policeman/triathlete is showing positive results in his laboratory tests.