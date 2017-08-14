Dong’s nightclub under scrutiny

MANDAUE City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing has ordered an investigation into the business operation of LIV Superclub, owned by Kenneth Dong, who was linked to a P6.4-billion drug shipment that went through the Bureau of Customs in Manila last May.

Quisumbing wants to know if the bar has declared its owners and complied with all the requirements to do business in the city.

“Sa pagkakaron, ongoing pa ang investigation sa compliance, sa ilang mga declaration, we’re checking it. Nahibaw-an namu nga there are five registered owners sa LIV Superclub, ang usa taga Mandaue, ang usa taga Cebu City, ang usa taga Consolacion, unya duha taga Manila including Mr. Dong,” said Quisumbing.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For now, we are looking into their compliance [with business requirements] and we are verifying their declarations. We have learned that LIV Superclub has five registered owners; one from Mandaue, one from Cebu City, another from Consolacion and two from Manila, including Mr. Dong).

The business registration papers listed a certain Brian Tan Del Solo as its Chairman/President who is from Tipolo, Mandaue City; Yi Shen Dong or Kenneth Dong, director with address at Parañaque City; Henry Reyes Yu of Pasay City, director; Raymund T. Go of Cebu City, secretary and Hua Zhou Ling of Consolacion, Cebu, treasurer.

The mayor said he has tasked his chief of staff, lawyer Elaine Bathan to work with the City Treasurer’s Office and other related departments to determine if LIV Superclub has complied with the requirements outlined by the city to do business.

As early as last year, Quisumbing had asked the police to monitor entertainment establishments doing business at night after receiving reports of violence, injuries and the possible selling and consumption of illegal drugs.

Quisumbing thanked the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) for monitoring these establishments, “this is why we are keen on setting up entertainment zones close to police stations and authorities to ensure a peaceful and drug free establishment.”

“I told them to feel free to conduct operation, buy-bust on clubs and all,” said Quisumbing.