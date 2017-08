A WOMAN was caught stealing beauty products from a drug store in Barangay Binaobao, Bantayan Island on Saturday.

Cheryll Quiatchon, 29, got one bottle of whitening lotion, one bottle of feminine wash, toner, bar soap, 16 sachets of hair conditioner, 15 sachets of coffee and two sachets of juice and hid them inside her bag.

The security guard of the drug store monitored Quiatchon through a CCTV camera after he noticed the suspect’s suspicious moves.

Quiatchon is now detained in Bantayan jail.