Resort guard shot by guest

A SECURITY guard of a private resort was shot by an unidentified resort guest in Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla town on Saturday.

Rey Paragoso suffered from gunshot wounds in his right arm, stomach, and legs.

Police Supt. Dexter Calacar, chief of Minglanilla police, said the victim reportedly reprimanded the suspect from using shampoo in the swimming pool.

The suspect left the resort but came back hours after, bring three other men for a drinking session just outside the resort’s gate.

The suspect allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who goes out of the resort

Paragoso, unaware of the suspect’s threat, went outside the resort and was shot.

The suspect and his three companions remain at large.