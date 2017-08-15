Barangays under CCPO Station 6 to implement curfew

SIX barangays under the Cebu City Police Station 6 plan to implement curfew.

Barangays Calamba, San Nicolas Proper, Pahina San Nicolas, Sawang Calero, Pasil and Suba are set to seek approval for their plans to set a new curfew system.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of CCPO, said the implementation of the curfew can be a way to prevent children from roaming around at night.

“Mababawasan din ang criminality sa area (It will lessen the criminality in the area),” says Doria.

Aside from the six barangays, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, which is under Mambaling Police Station, will also implement the curfew.