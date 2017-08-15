Up, up and away on a holiday with SilkAir

Looking for a possible destination to spend a well-deserved vacation? Fret not because SilkAir is here to help you achieve your dream vacation. As the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, SilkAir is a full-service premium carrier offering comprehensive and reliable travel experiences complete with inflight meals and entertainment.

“We are very focused and committed to offering top-quality and reliable service to all passengers at very competitive fares,” said SilkAir Philippines manager Jake Jeow.

Jeow, who is a Singaporean, has been with SilkAir since 2012 holding positions in the company’s Public Affairs and Passenger Sales departments. He was previously assigned as the Manager for SilkAir’s Palembang, Southern Sumatra before taking on the role of Country Manager for SilkAir Philippines in April 2016. The 30-year-old executive didn’t have a hard time adjusting in Cebu because he regards Cebuanos as “friendly and fluent in English.”

Having been in the position for more than a year, Jeow has seen tremendous growth potential within the Visayas market, particularly in Cebu. “Cebu is fast emerging as a very popular tourist destination. We anticipate a strong demand in this route among both business and leisure travellers.” Although they have strong demand from countries in Europe and Southwest Pacific regions like Australia and New Zealand, SilkAir remains to be optimistic in the growing local travel market.

SilkAir currently has 400 weekly flights to 53 destinations across 15 countries. Recent additions to their growing destination network include Colombo, Sri Lanka last April 2017 and Hiroshima, Japan this October 2017. Another thing to look forward to this October is the arrival of SilkAir’s newest aircraft, the Boeing 737 Max 8.

Aside from a check-in baggage allowance of 30KG for Economy Class and 40KG for Business Class, online check-in, seat selection, KrisFlyer miles, and seamless transfers to connecting flights via Singapore Airlines, SilkAir provides a complete travel experience by investing heavily on their inflight entertainment – SilkAir Studio.

The recently upgraded SilkAir Studio now offeres a greater array of international movies, television shows and music streamed directly onto the passengers’ personal devices via inflight WiFi. Get to watch popular movies like Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Harry Potter series, and Lord of the Rings series, and shows like Modern Family onboard SilkAir.

25 years in Cebu

As part of SilkAir’s celebration of its 25th year in Cebu, they partnered with Resort Worlds Sentosa and Singapore Tourism Board to bring you the SilkAir Holidays Package. At just USD 368 per person, the all-inclusive package includes return Economy class ticket, 2-Night accommodation with breakfast at Genting Hotel Jurong, admission to Universal Studios Singapore, and Adventure Cove Waterpark which includes entrance, up-close encounter with dolphins and exclusive meal and retail vouchers. Travel period is from July to December 15, 2017.

“As part of celebrating our 25 years in Cebu, we want to continue to deliver value to our passengers and create lasting memories through offering quality package content that includes experiential elements at value for money prices,” said Jeow.

Make your travel dream a reality and avail of these amazing promos and packages through SilkAir’s partner agents or visit www.silkair.com for more details.