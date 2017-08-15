Security guard, nine others nabbed in Lapu-lapu buy-bust

A SECURITY guard and nine other men were arrested in separate drug operations in Lapu-lapu City on Monday.

Mario Canillo, Jr., who works as a security guard, was apprehended in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Marigondon past 10 PM on Monday.

An hour after, another drug suspect, Gregorio Gilig, was arrested in Barangay Agus.

Rey Opena, Nigel Igot, Jeffrey Bacalla, Arnel Augcusto, Jenson Anora, Joel Cenia and Jovanie Almirol were also arrested from barangays Mactan, Gun-ob, Pajo and Pusok.

The 10 suspected drug peddlers yielded at least P111,000 worth of shabu.