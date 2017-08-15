Two Uber drivers operating despite suspension, apprehended

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) apprehended for colorum violation two drivers of private vehicles using the Uber app in an operation in Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon.

LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon said Dennis Juanite and Brian Estillore continued to operate despite the order to suspend Uber’s operation for one month.

Juanite and Estillore, who drove separate Toyota Vios cars with plate numbers AOA528 and VZ5892, respectively, were apprehended near a mall along General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City at around 5 PM.

The two drivers were approached by LTFRB personnel who acted as passengers and booked a trip using Uber.

The two vehicles were impounded.

Juanite and Estillore refused to give a statement to the media.

Each violator will have to pay P120, 000 and the vehicle will be impounded for three months, Cuizon said.

Cuizon warned transport network company Uber and its drivers to follow the suspension order issued by LTFRB.

“We are warning Uber drivers and operators. We will not hesitate to apprehend, impound, and penalize those who will violate the suspension order here,” he told Cebu Daily News in a text message on Tuesday.

LTFRB ordered Uber’s one-month suspension after it found out that the transport network company violated its order to stop accepting and accrediting new drivers pending the resolution to the government regulator’s issues with the company.

LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III said that the motion for reconsideration filed by Uber Philippines will not lift the suspension order the LTFRB has earlier issued.

“The order stands,” he told CDN in a text message.