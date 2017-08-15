Osmeña to Ayuman’s complaints: I’m not scared

CEBU City mayor Tomas Osmeña said he is not afraid of the cases filed against him by a barangay captain.

Last week, Ramil Ayuman, barangay captain of Apas, filed criminal and administrative complaints before the Ombudsman-Visayas against the city mayor for refusing to receive installment payments from SM-Ayala Consortium and Filinvest Land Inc.

This is the fourth time Ayuman filed a complaint against Osmeña.

“It is not easy to beat SM, Ayala and Filinvest but I will beat all of them,” Osmeña said.

In 2015, former mayor Michael Rama closed a lot deal of P16.7 billion for the South Road Properties.

The current city mayor argued that the contract entered by Rama’s administration was not legal.

“I will tell you one thing, the City Council removed the authority of the mayor (Rama) to sign a deed of sale but he signed it. He doesn’t’ have the authority to sign it,” Osmeña saidl

Last February, Filinvest Land Inc., revoked its purchase of the SRP lot.

“Filinvest is willing to surrender. One down. My intention is three down,” the mayor said.

Osmeña said he will resolve the issue in the coming weeks.