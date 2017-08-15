Man surrenders after stabbing wife

A MAN surrendered to police after stabbing his wife to death in Barangay Togonon, Danao City on Monday evening.

Rommel Capuyan, 26, confessed that he killed his 24-year old wife, Loraine Lawas Capuyan.

Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare, head of Danao City Police, said the victim’s mother went to the house of the couple after hearing the couple’s argument, and saw Rommel holding a blood-stained knife.

Loraine suffered from stab wounds on her neck and back.

She was brought to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Rommel is now detained in Danao City jail pending the filing of charges against him.