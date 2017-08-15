13 drug peddlers, users nabbed in Danao

TWELVE newly identified drug personalities and one street level drug pusher were arrested in separate anti-drug operations on Tuesday, August 15.

Marylou Arcilla, Ronelo Muana, Edem Manulat, Jr., Erwin Galeos, who are listed as drug peddlers in the city, were arrested in buy-bust operations in F. Ralota Caragua and Olivar Streets in Barangay Poblacion on Tuesday afternoon.

Danao City police also arrested alleged drug users, Rency Rosales, Danilo Caputolan, Randy Malbago, Ricardo Sinajohan, Jose Jay Arevalo, Rosendo Perez, Melquiades Perez, Jomar Canoy and Lindie Giango.

The 13 suspects yielded 56 sachets of shabu worth more than P33,000.

The suspects are now detained in Danao City jail.