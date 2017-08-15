Search for article

Police linked to illegal drug trade killed in shootout

SHARES:

07:11 PM August 15th, 2017

Recommended
By: Nestle L. Semilla, August 15th, 2017 07:11 PM

 

A POLICE officer, who is considered as a high value target, died in a drug bust operation in Talisay City Tuesday night.

PO3 Ryan Kiamco died in a shootout with police operatives past 6 PM.

Kiamco was named a high value target by the Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas, and was also in President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of drug protectors.

Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, RID-7 chief, said Kiamco was a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics of the Cebu City Police Office.

Cabal added that Kiamco was also known to be a drug protector of shabu peddlers.

He was even spotted by a fellow policeman delivering illegal drugs to Carcar City in September 2016.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.