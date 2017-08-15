Police linked to illegal drug trade killed in shootout

A POLICE officer, who is considered as a high value target, died in a drug bust operation in Talisay City Tuesday night.

PO3 Ryan Kiamco died in a shootout with police operatives past 6 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiamco was named a high value target by the Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas, and was also in President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of drug protectors.

Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, RID-7 chief, said Kiamco was a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics of the Cebu City Police Office.

Cabal added that Kiamco was also known to be a drug protector of shabu peddlers.

He was even spotted by a fellow policeman delivering illegal drugs to Carcar City in September 2016.