Ateneo de Cebu’s Velasco breaks leg in Cesafi juniors game vs Greywolves

07:39 PM August 15th, 2017

By: Jonas N. Panerio, August 15th, 2017 07:39 PM

Breaking: Andrew Vincent Velasco of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu is carried off by paramedics after breaking his right leg during a game against Don Bosco at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday night. He is expected to be out for the rest of the Cesafi season. /photo by Lito Tecson

The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles lost leading scorer Andrew Vincent Velasco for the rest of the season after he suffered a horrific injury in a game against the Don Bosco Greywolves in the 17th Cesafi high school basketball tournament Tuesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Velasco was leading a fastbreak and rammed into Don Bosco big man Miguel dela Torre. He lost his balance, fell and landed awkwardly on his right leg, breaking it in the process, the bone clearly piercing the skin.

Emergency medical personnel led by the Cesafi’s head physician Dr. Rhoel Dejano immediately tended to the young two-guard and brought him to University of Cebu Medical Center for further treatment.

Dejano said that more tests needed to be administered to properly examine the extent of the injury. Surgery, he said, was a possibility.

The Magis Eagles defeated the Greywolves, 58-50.

