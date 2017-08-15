Ateneo de Cebu’s Velasco breaks leg in Cesafi juniors game vs Greywolves

The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles lost leading scorer Andrew Vincent Velasco for the rest of the season after he suffered a horrific injury in a game against the Don Bosco Greywolves in the 17th Cesafi high school basketball tournament Tuesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Velasco was leading a fastbreak and rammed into Don Bosco big man Miguel dela Torre. He lost his balance, fell and landed awkwardly on his right leg, breaking it in the process, the bone clearly piercing the skin.

Emergency medical personnel led by the Cesafi’s head physician Dr. Rhoel Dejano immediately tended to the young two-guard and brought him to University of Cebu Medical Center for further treatment.

Dejano said that more tests needed to be administered to properly examine the extent of the injury. Surgery, he said, was a possibility.

The Magis Eagles defeated the Greywolves, 58-50.