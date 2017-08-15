CPDRC workers: Asst. jail warden threatened us with gun

NEARLY two months after he assumed the post, the assistant jail warden of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) may be investigated for allegedly threatening some of the jail employees and jail guards with a gun.

This developed after the employees and the jail guards sent a letter of complaint against Assistant Jail Warden Audusti Miguel to Gov. Hilario Davide III; Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale; Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino; the Capitol’s Committee on Discipline and Investigation (CODI), headed by lawyer Orvi Ortega, the Capitol’s legal counsel; and the acting Jail Warden Roberto “Bobby” Legaspi.

The complainants accused Miguel in the letter complaint of brandishing a gun inside the jail and threatening them last July 15 and July 17, for their delay in opening the jail gates for Miguel.

They claimed that Miguel threatened the jail employees on July 15 incident and the jail guards on the July 17 incident.

“Sir Bobby, it is not right for an official to threaten and challenge someone to a shootout,” the complainants said the workers in Cebuano in their letter.

Legaspi, however, said that he had yet to receive the complaint, but he was expecting the CODI to start validating the claims once they received the complaint, and this would be done as soon as possible.

“I knew there was a complaint, but I am still waiting for the copy to arrive. But for now, it’s up to CODI to start the probe,” he said.

Legaspi also advised Miguel to face the consequences if CODI would find that the claims of the complainants are valid and true.