Road rage shooting suspect, David Lim, pleads not guilty

FRUSTRATED homicide CASE

Road rage shooting suspect David Lim Jr. pleaded not guilty to charges of frustrated homicide for allegedly shooting last March 19 a nurse during a traffic altercation in Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City.

Lim, the nephew of Cebu businessman and alleged drug lord Peter Lim, was arraigned before Judge Ricky Jones Macabaya of the Regional Trial Court Branch 5 in Cebu City on Tuesday morning.

He was assisted by his lawyer Esteban Mendoza.

A mediation proceeding was set by the court to try to settle the issues.

Mendoza said they will wait what the parties will agree upon during the proceedings.

“We’ll see what the complainant has to say,” Mendoza said in an interview.

Whether or not the issues will be settled, Mendoza said they are confident that Lim will be acquitted.

Lawyer Mundlyn Misal-Martin, the legal counsel of the victim, said Ephraim Nuñal has to seek medical attention again after pain on his feet recurred.

Nuñal sustained gunshot wounds on his left thigh and right ankle, and had to spend about two months at the hospital to recuperate before he was eventually discharged last May 26.

Martin said they are also preparing for the mediation proceedings.

“The case was set for mediation. We are preparing for everything and we are ready for the trial,” she said.

Lim allegedly shot Nuñal during traffic altercation in F. Sotto Street, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, last March 19.

Lim surrendered to the regional police last March 21 in an arrangement facilitated by Secretary Bong Go, special assistant to President Duterte.

After spending two nights in jail, the scion of one of Cebu’s wealthiest families was released from detention after he posted P144,000 in bail to secure his temporary liberty pending the resolution of the charges filed against him.

In a pleading filed in court, Lim’s lawyer said the accused voluntarily presented himself to the police for safekeeping amid reports that he was being hunted by authorities.

Lim was surprised when he was detained “against his will.”

He was granted temporary release after he posted bail in court.

Lim has another case for illegal possession of ammunition at another court.