Wounded wife of a rogue cop killed in a drug bust shootout died in a Cebu City hospital

The wife of PO3 Ryan Quiamco died in a private hospital in Cebu City, about an hour after her husband was killed in a shootout with the police in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City on Tuesday night.

Rizalyn Quiamco succumbed to gunshot wounds in her body, said Supt. Jonathan Cabal, head of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID).

Cabal, who had initially reported that Quimco’s wife was wounded but was in stable condition, said Rizalyn died at around 7 p.m. but he only learned about it hours later.

Rizalyn and her husband were on board their car when the latter allegedly engaged in a shootout the policemen who were chasing them from the South Road Properties in Cebu City to Barangay Pooc in Talisay City at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Quiamco, one of the policeman identified as a drug coddler by President Rodrigo Duterte in August last year, allegedly sold shabu to an undercover policeman from the RID of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7).

Cabal said it was after Quiamco noticed that he was transacting with a fellow policeman that the rogue policeman immediately tried to escape while he allegedly fired shots at the police. Cabal said P03 Quiampo died from multiple gunshot wounds following the firefight that also left a policeman and three bystanders wounded.

Quiamco allegedly continued engaging in the illegal drugs trade even after he was placed on floating status since he was named a drug coddler last year, Cabal said.