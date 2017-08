A FORMER barangay councilor was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Cordova on Monday night.

Jurico Rendal, a former barangay councilor of Barangay Gabi in Cordova, was apprehended with eight sachets of shabu past 6 PM on Monday.

Rendal is also tagged as a street level drug pusher.

The suspect is now detained in Cordova jail pending the filing of charges against him.