TWO newly identified drug peddlers in the City of Naga were killed in a firefight with cops Tuesday night.

Michael Pacaña and Oscar Encabo, both residents of Naga, were killed in Barangay Lanas at 9:40 PM.

PO1 Frank Alemento of Naga City Police Station said police officers who conducted the buy-bust operation against the suspects seized firearms and a sachet of shabu.

Pacaña’s cohort, Junrey Tapasao, was arrested by Naga City police earlier on Tuesday.