Liloan forms own SWAT unit

The Municipality of Liloan has formed its own Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.

Fully funded by the local government of Liloan, the Liloan SWAT TEAM underwent an intensive three-month training by the Philippine National Police specifically focused on dealing with high risk situations and threats, and handling of specialized firearms, among others.

At the SWAT Team’s courtesy call before Mayor Christina C. Frasco on Monday, Mayor Frasco expressed that the formation of the SWAT Team is pursuant to the peace and order agenda of the local government, which is a top priority under her administration, and is in response to the growing needs of the town of over 130,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liloan is a multi-awarded local government unit on the peace and order front. Liloan was awarded the number one LGU in the Province of Cebu under the Sugbo Kontra Droga Program of the Cebu Provincial Government in 2014 and 2015 under the administration of Mayor Duke Frasco, and was number one again in 2016 under Mayor Christina Frasco’s first term.

“Today, Liloan takes a historic and monumental step towards ensuring continued peace and development as we launch our very own Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team. Highly skilled and strategically trained, our SWAT Team further strengthens our peace and order efforts against criminality and illegal drugs, towards a stable and secure community for all Liloanons,” Mayor Frasco said.

Mayor Frasco expressed gratitude to former PNP 7 Regional Director General Noli Taliño and current Regional Director Jose Mario Espino for their invaluable guidance and assistance in the training of the Liloan SWAT Team.

“We fully support the thrust of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration that views peace and order as an essential component in nation-building. In Liloan, we will make sure that our law enforcement continues to have the full support of the local government, and that police personnel, including our SWAT TEAM, are highly trained and fully equipped, and are our potent partners in ensuring a vibrant and safe economic climate in Liloan,” Mayor Frasco said.